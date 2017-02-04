Woman arrested in south Las Vegas Valley fatal crash

A woman was arrested after a fatal crash Saturday afternoon in the south Las Vegas Valley, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police responded just before noon to the crash at Las Vegas Boulevard South and Barbara Lane, Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said.

The collision involved a black two-door sedan and a motorcycle. The man operating the motorcycle was taken to University Medical Center, where he died about 1 p.m., Rogers said.

The female sedan driver was arrested on suspicion of possible impairment and taken to the Clark County Detention Center, Rogers said.

Las Vegas Boulevard South between St. Rose Parkway and Starr Avenue is closed for the investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.