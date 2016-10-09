UNLV’s latest trip to San Diego State ends with another beating

SAN DIEGO — It was like reading the last page of a novel first, a conclusion that became more and more inevitable as you scanned all previous chapters.

Perhaps because we have seen it so often when these football teams meet.

If there is one thing UNLV has lacked more times than not against San Diego State, it’s an inability to match up physically along the lines, a truth that made this latest trip to Qualcomm Stadium a virtual rerun of a horror movie for the Rebels.

The Aztecs on Saturday night beat UNLV for the eighth straight time in San Diego, rendering the Rebels’ offense nonexistent in a 26-7 victory before an announced gathering of 33,296.

San Diego State beat UNLV 52-14 last year in Las Vegas, so within the numbers of holding the Aztecs to half that total this season, you would think there is improvement for Rebels coach Tony Sanchez’s second team in this specific matchup.

You would be correct if talking defense.

You’re always going to be fresher hiking that first mile or so up the mountain, but when you’re not allowed to rest for any significant period, reaching the peak becomes more and more difficult with each step.

The lungs begin to burn and the legs grow heavy and, well, you begin to tackle with your arms.

It’s how UNLV’s defense felt and absolutely looked as the clock ticked away and its offense offered no help whatsoever Saturday, when the Aztecs controlled the ball for a whopping 38 minutes, 2 seconds, and ran 74 plays to 49 for the Rebels.

In the first half alone, San Diego State won the time of possession battle 21:54 to 8:06.

“Frustrating night,” Sanchez said. “They’re a more physical football team. We really struggled with some of the calls and blocking those guys up front. San Diego State is a whole different beast. When you become so one dimensional and can’t throw the ball, you’re not going to just line up and pound a team like San Diego State.

“We probably played well enough on defense to win. When you look at the barometer right now — where we are at and where San Diego State is at — we got a ways to go. I don’t think we have leaps and bounds to go. Bottom line is, we got beat by a better football team. They’re a better team, and they showed it in all three phases of the game.”

This was a tough lesson for young Dalton Sneed, as the redshirt freshman quarterback responded to his winning play against Fresno State in his college starting debut last week by being totally overwhelmed by a far superior defense this week.

If there is one area San Diego State has been susceptible against this season, it’s the pass. The Aztecs entered ranked 10th among Mountain West teams in pass defense, allowing an average of nearly 264 yards and over 7 per reception.

Sneed completed 2 of 12 for 9 yards with an interception.

Nine yards.

Total.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Sneed said. “I’ve never been on the offensive side of the ball and not been able to put one point on the board. We have to learn from it the best we can, not dwell on it, but correct it and go into next week.”

UNLV’s only score came via a 20-yard fumble recovery from defensive lineman Dominic Baldwin, a touchdown that cut the margin to 10-7 early in the second quarter and perhaps gave many the impression the Rebels could end their road losing streak to the Aztecs.

But even then, you saw how much San Diego State’s defensive front and blitzing was confusing Sneed, that he was overthinking the room in checking out of countless plays and was never really close to establishing any sort of rhythm.

The final stats show UNLV allowed 460 yards and that two San Diego State running backs went over 100 yards — senior Donnel Pumphrey (31 carries for 141) and junior Rashaad Penny (14 carries for 110).

But safety Troy Hawthorne had a career-high 16 tackles for UNLV, and linebacker Tau Lotulelei added 11. Pumphrey’s longest run was for 15 yards, as the Canyon Springs High graduate averaged 4.5 per carry, more than 3 below his average.

Which means while I’m not sure UNLV’s defense played well enough to win, it definitely played better than 26-7.

“You need to be able to throw the ball in a game like this,” Sanchez said. “We know what (San Diego State) has struggled with this year, and we weren’t able to attack it. Their defense was just better than our offense. If we have any type of consistency on offense, we have a chance to win the game.

“San Diego State and Boise State are the tip of the sword in our conference when it comes to athleticism and playmakers and things like that, so when you look at it, is it frustrating? Absolutely. But are there things where there is definite growth and we’re getting better in a lot of ways? Yes.”

You just can’t hike this sort of mountain and not allow the legs a rest now and then.

Ed Graney can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be a heard on “Seat and Ed” on Fox Sports 1340 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Twitter: @edgraney.