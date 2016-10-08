Viva Mars Vegas: Bruno hits town for ‘24K Magic’

Bruno Mars would not be the first person to observe the Fountains of Bellagio and think, “It would be fun to Jet Ski across that.”

But Mars is the rare person who can actually make it happen.

The multitalented, contemporary-music superstar used Las Vegas, including the Bellagio’s famed aquatic attraction, as his playground for the video to his new single, “24K Magic.” The song video was released Friday, and at this writing has already amassed more than 9.5 million views on You Tube.

In the clip, Mars and his bouncy entourage are shown landing at what appears to be Signature Flight Support air field at McCarran International Airport, with MGM Grand and New York-New York in the backdrop. They cruise in a black convertible, crossing Fremont Street under the lights of Binion’s, Four Queens and Golden Nugget.

The scene is similar to the video for U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” recorded on April 12, 1987, after a show at The Thomas & Mack Center during the band’s “Joshua Tree” tour. Later in the clip, Mars is shown playing roulette at an unmarked casino, walking down a hall of guest rooms at what appears to be the Bellagio (judging by the gold-colored wall coverings) and sashaying across the water at the fountain show.

What is not shown: Mars and his posse cavorting in any Vegas nightclub. But the song does invoke a healthy sampling of EDM elements, and the lyrics evoke images of high rollers hitting the Strip: “Players put your pinkies to the moon!” is one. And, in a moment that seems a tribute to the oratory skills of the late Muhammad Ali, Mars calls out: “Don’t look too hard, might hurt yourself! Known to give the color red the blues.”

Mars has several connections to the city. He performed a great Elvis impression as a child, and his father, Pete Hernandez, is a percussionist who lives in Las Vegas. Mars had a mini-residency at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan from 2013 to 2014, and has headlined at the Pearl at the Palms, the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel, the MGM Grand Garden Arena at Rock in Rio over the past several years.

Due to drop Nov. 18, Mars’ new album, too, is called “24K Magic.” As an ode to Las Vegas, the first single is just that.

