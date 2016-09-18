Drivers heading downtown might find Life is Beautiful with alternative route

Road work ahead

The Flamingo Road onramps and offramps at U.S. Highway 95 will be closed intermittently from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. through Friday. Crews are paving the road.

The ramp leading from westbound Warm Springs Road to the westbound 215 Beltway will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Fridays until mid-March. Crews are working on the new flyover ramp and bridge.

North Fifth and North Lawrence streets will be closed between East Ann Road and El Campo Grande in North Las Vegas through Oct. 1. Crews are making storm drain improvements.

Bonanza Road is restricted between 19th Street and Mojave Road through Sept. 30 as crews install gas lines.

The Martin Luther King Boulevard onramp to northbound U.S. Highway 95 will is closed through November. Crews are erecting retaining walls around the Spaghetti Bowl interchange as part of Project Neon.

Third Street will be closed between Stewart and Ogden avenues from 5 p.m. Sept. 25 to 5 p.m. Oct. 3 for the Hogs and Heifers Anniversary Party and Rally in the Alley.

Cliff Shadows Parkway and Lone Mountain Drive are restricted at the 215 Beltway through Oct. 16. Crews are realigning the Beltway.

Summerlin Parkway is restricted between Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway through Oct. 1. Crews are installing a cable rail median.

Bridgeport Drive will restricted at Spokane Drive until Sept. 30 as crews work on sewer lines.

The Rancho Drive exit from southbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed through mid-September as crews work on Project Neon.

Buffalo Drive will be restricted between Sky Pointe and Grand Teton Drive from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 15 as crews improve pedestrian crossings.

Cimarron Road will be restricted between Sky Pointe and Grand Teton Drive from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 15 as crews improve pedestrian crossings.

Elkhorn Road will be restricted between U.S. Highway 95 and Tenaya Way from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 15 as crews work on road improvements.

Sections of Bonneville Avenue, Charleston Boulevard, Grand Central Parkway and Martin Luther King Boulevard will have closed or disrupted lanes surrounding the Spaghetti Bowl as crews work on Project Neon through July 2018.

Traffic will be redirected and reduced to one lane in each direction of U.S. Highway 95 for about a mile in Boulder City through March. Crews are building a bridge over the highway for the future Interstate 11 corridor.

Valley Drive is being widened between Tropical Parkway and Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas, with completion expected in March.

Sahara Avenue is restricted between Las Vegas Boulevard and Tam Drive until Thursday due to construction of the new Lucky Dragon hotel and casino.

Gasoline prices

The average gasoline price Friday in the Las Vegas Valley was $2.44 per gallon. It was $2.49 in Nevada. The national average of $2.18 is the same as a week ago, up 5 cents from a month ago and down 22 cents from a year ago.

Las Vegas Review-Journal