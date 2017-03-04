EDITORIAL: AG Jeff Sessions threatens to crack down on recreational marijuana

Supporters of legalized pot have won a string of victories lately, including in Nevada. But a more lax attitude toward the drug has consequences.

Last week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions hinted he’ll crack down on pot smokers in states that have legalized the substance for recreational purposes. Marijuana use remains illegal under federal law and a more aggressive application of those statutes would have ramifications for not only pot smokers, but also anyone involved in the “legal” pot trade.

In addition, the health problems associated with dope smoking continue to pile up. According to a report published this week by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the legal use of marijuana by adults could have a very real and negative effect on children.

“Parents will say, ‘I use it moderately and I’m fine with it, so it’s really benign and not a problem if my kid uses it,’ ” Dr. Seth Ammerman noted in the report. But it’s probably not a good idea to “mess around with the developing brain,” he added.

As the report points out, the human brain continues to develop through the early 20s. Studies suggest that teens who use pot 10 times or more a month experience changes in the regions of the brain responsible for memory and planning. Some of these changes may even be permanent, the report says.

The analysis also cites studies indicating that frequent marijuana use starting in the early teen years may contribute to lower IQ scores, as well as a higher likelihood of addiction. This is especially troubling in light of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, which found that fewer and fewer 12- to 17-year-olds believe that smoking pot poses a “great risk.”

The legalization movement may need to include more education to warn kids about the potential dangers of regular drug use. Dr. Larry Wolk, executive director of Colorado’s Department of Public Health and Environment, recently told CNN that informing teens about the effects of pot use on their lives can be particularly effective.

“It’s taking kids along the track of, ‘Well, you’re putting in jeopardy your potential to do well in school or to graduate or to be successful once you get your driver’s license, because marijuana does impair you if you’re going to use it and drive, and it does impair you if you’re trying to study or you’re trying to do well in school or you’re trying to get a good job,’ ” he said.

If Mr. Sessions follows though on his threat to swarm states that have legalized marijuana with federal agents, expect an eventual showdown at the U.S. Supreme Court. In the meantime, adults would be wise to discuss Dr. Wolk’s concerns with the kids and teens in their lives.