EDITORIAL: ‘It is over’

Sixty days after the Nov. 8 balloting, the presidential election process came to a close on Friday — but not without more hysterics from those still stomping their feet and holding their breath over the outcome.

As Congress met to certify the results of the Electoral College vote, a handful of protesters had to be ejected from the public gallery. But the real absurdity came when some progressive House Democrats attempted to delay the certification by formally objecting to the tally.

It got to the point that no less than Vice President Joe Biden, who presided over the count in his role as president of the Senate, had to scold them, saying, “It is over” and, “There can be no debate.”

Under federal law, The Associated Press reports, if at least one senator and one House member contest the vote from any state, both houses must meet separately to consider the merits of the objection.

But while liberal House members tried to oppose the votes of at least 10 states — clinging to a number of the traditional talking points distributed to those unable to accept the results of the process — no member of the upper chambers joined in.

“Is there one United States senator who will join me in this letter of objection?” Rep. Maxine Waters, a California Democrat, said. No one came forward.

“The American people are owed an explanation,” said Sheila Jackson Lee, the hyper-leftist Texas Democrat who led the effort to object to the certification of Donald Trump’s election. “It is a very important part of American democracy that we have free fair elections.”

It is indeed. Maybe, then, it’s finally time for Rep. Jackson Lee and her like-minded cohorts to emerge from their safe spaces into the real world and accept that Mr. Trump was elected president of the United States.