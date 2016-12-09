Give Trump a chance before the criticism

Two Dec. 5 letters to the Review-Journal penned by Nadia Romeo and Ed Drost are indicative of the alt-left (if I may) which spew accusations on a man who is just in the genesis of organizing his presidency. Either of these letters might hold water if Donald Trump were actually in office for more than six months.

As for Ms. Romeo’s effort, I don’t recall any appointment that establishes Mr. Trump’s children for a Cabinet post. Also Mr. Drost’s accusation that Mr. Trump is up to his ”old tricks” regarding jobs saved in Indiana might have something to do with his professional life, but he doesn’t take office for approximately six weeks. That’s why he’s called president-elect

But this doesn’t deter ideologues who just can’t wait. I recommend they learn from the locusts who hibernate seven years in the ground as the world passes above them only to emerge and spread their pestilence. Who knows they might be right or they could possibly find an America that’s great again.

In any case, I hope they choose an appropriate sleeping den — preferably Mexico or Canada.

Mark Mendonsa

Laughlin

Must read

Kudos to Wayne Allyn Root for his excellent column on Sunday skewering greedy Strip casinos that have killed their free parking policies. He not only nailed the casino executives responsible as blood-sucking idiots, he told them how to fix their counter-productive policy (validating customers) so that all parties enjoy an economic benefit and are treated fairly.

Obviously, Mr. Root has a finely-tuned intellect. And if he focuses it on issues that relate to a wider audience than just the far right of the political spectrum, his column will reap huge rewards. By using his well-honed invective and shining a light on the abundant ‘’bad guys” that infect Las Vegas, his column will become a “must read” for all residents.

And Mr. Root can always stick in an occasional mean-spirited judo chop to those mindless lefties he so dearly detests.

Buzz Daly

Henderson

Republic scheme

In response to the Dec. 6 letter from Lisa Weatherman, “New trash proposal a no-brainer”:

Ms. Weatherman is correct. What Clark County and others did when they caved into Republic Service’s new sole source contract demands did not require any brains. It was just close your eyes and hope for the best.

Republic greased the political contribution skids at the state and local level, attempting to guarantee that it would receive favorable terms when switching refuse pickups from five to four times every two weeks with garbage collection receiving the brunt of the reduction. Why is that? Maybe because it costs a lot more to pick up garbage and long-haul it out of town than it does to recycle.

Republic likes to focus upon single-stream recycling, which is simply a euphemism for everything in one basket rather than two or three. There is no collection difference and hasn’t been for more than a decade. Everything goes into one single stream at the truck. What Republic got from those no-brainer trash hauling deals were sole-source contracts that reduced garbage pickups from two per week to one — 52 fewer garbage truck trips to your home, thereby reducing long-haul dump trips, manpower reductions totaling in the hundreds and maybe a small increase in recycling.

Any major “investment” Republic claims it’s making in new trucks and trash carts/bins would have occurred as a result of attrition, so this is simply a red herring.

City of Las Vegas officials have shown great restraint. With four years remaining on the existing trash contract the city is in an ever-increasing bargaining position, thus eliminating the need to approve any crazy no-brainers.

Richard Rychtarik

Las Vegas

Thin air

UNLV claims the presidential debate generated $114 million in publicity (Dec. 2 Review-Journal). There is absolutely no objective way to put a price tag on publicity. The $114 million figure is quite simply just made up.

Robert Welz

Las Vegas