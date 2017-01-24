LETTER: City Council hopeful Steve Seroka, who will challenge incumbent Bob Beers, is a man of integrity, action

In response to Martin Shainen’s Jan. 18 letter to the Review-Journal in support of City Councilman Bob Beers, I’d offer one piece of advice. Namely, practice what you preach.

Mr. Shainen’s support of Mr. Beers is enthusiastic and loyal, but focuses merely on social gatherings and information exchange. I don’t doubt he believes in the effectiveness of his representative, but cites no tangible, community level effect beyond the beverage-based outreach. In other words, all I see here is more talk from the fan of a career politician.

Steve Seroka, who has filed to challenge Mr. Beers, is a man of action, proven over 30 years of exemplary service to his country at a very high level — and on whatever terms the Air Force presented. His leadership is now and always has been based on mission goals and loyalty to the people he served. His honesty, integrity and accountability are unimpeachable and unencumbered by outside influence.

That’s the man.

But if what Mr. Shainen truly desires is a stenographer reporting on activities from City Hall at the next happy hour, then I suppose you’ll get what you deserve.