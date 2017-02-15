LETTER: Coverage of Clark County School Board Trustee Kevin Child is overblown

I have read several recent articles in your paper by reporter Amelia Pak-Harvey about Clark County School Board Trustee Kevin Child. I’m not sure what the purpose of these articles may be. They discuss how Mr. Child has made some teachers feel uncomfortable. If they were not comfortable with his actions in the classroom, the appropriate area for complaint is through the management of the schools.

The school district has apparently taken action based on some complaints and sent him a letter prohibiting him from unannounced visits. I don’t know if that action was justified, but it might be considered an appropriate reaction by management to someone whose actions were distressing the staff.

The fact that the letter was written might have some slight news value because the gentleman is an elected trustee. Although I question why the letter was released to the media — it smacks of politics to me. The continued front-page coverage of this issue bothers me. It does not appear to have any news value. The only purpose that appears to be served by the repetition is the destruction of Mr. Child’s reputation in this community.

I do not know Mr. Child. I do not believe I know any of the teachers or school employees who have been interviewed for these articles. Mr. Child could be the biggest jerk ever elected to a public position. But using the local newspaper to destroy an elected individual who has not been charged with a criminal offense is offensive to me.