LETTER: Decision by Clark County commissioners on Red Rock development was a travesty

It is a travesty of monumental proportions that took place last week in the Clark County Commission chambers regarding Jim Rhodes’ proposed development near Red Rock.

Red Rock Canyon is a geologic treasure. Anyone who has visited the area will agree that it is incredibly beautiful. It is a treasure enjoyed by locals and visitors alike. The bluff that separates the valley from the park allows for a semi-wilderness feel without viewing our little village of 2 million residents. This is a gift of nature for all to enjoy.

In the past three decades, we have watched the mindless destruction of our valley by out-of-state and local developers with the assistance of politicians allowing unbridled and rampant development. Now the last bastion of beauty that has not been desecrated is in peril. What other than pure greed motivates a human being to destroy such a place of beauty? How many billions are enough? Mr. Rhodes, have you no soul?