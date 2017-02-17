LETTER: Don’t fall prey to fear over terror attacks

Today, we are constantly being told to be very, very afraid of terrorists. However, in 2015 there were more than 38,000 who died on U.S. roads and more than 33,000 Americans who died from opioids. That same year, only 44 died because of terrorists.

There were 53 people who died from bees that year — but it was the terrorist attacks that took over the news and were repeated over and over.

This fear is being used to keep Muslims from immigrating to our country, no matter how worthy they are. The seven countries included in President Trump’s ban, however, have never sent any terrorists, while the countries that did were not included. Also, any country in which Donald Trump has a business was left off this list.

Yes, some bad guys have caused problems in the United States. But we have many dedicated people working hard to watch our backs. Fear can cloud people’s judgment, but we have to stay vigilant so we aren’t scared into making bad decisions.