LETTER: Don’t trivialize Russian meddling in the U.S. election

I write to express astonishment that the Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election — which are serious enough that all intelligence agencies are involved — warranted such a dismissive summary as “Russian intelligence tried to make mischief” in Debra Saunders article on the front page of Friday’s paper (“Sessions steps aside”). By implying Russian interference was no big deal, you aid the enemy in its attempt to destabilize Western democracy.

Russian involvement, through multiple means, is a serious and ongoing problem. To dismiss it as simply a ruse the Democrats are using because they can’t accept the election results is disingenuous, at best. Pravda would be proud of your wording. They couldn’t have done better.