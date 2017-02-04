LETTER: Donald Trump’s “America First” theme wasn’t a pledge to help immigrants

I interpreted Donald Trump’s declaration of “America First” as a way to address needs such as the tens of thousands of veterans and others living on America’s streets, and similar numbers of children in this country who go to sleep hungry each night. People protesting the president’s executive order on immigration clearly have other priorities, but if they’re strongly committed to their belief they should be willing to explain it to all those it affects.

First, stand or march behind signs at the airport welcoming all/any immigrants. Easy. Lots of people ready to do that. Now address the other people affected. Go to your local center for the homeless and hungry and declare, “My priority is to care for immigrants whether legal or not, and you’re at the back of the line for my attention and resources.”

Now there’s something for you to be proud of.