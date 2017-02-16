LETTER: If Dean Heller tacks to the center, he risks losing his base in 2018

I never thought there would be a time when I would agree with a Steve Sebelius column. But in regard to his Sunday piece about how GOP Sen. Dean Heller could be vulnerable in the 2018 election, he has no idea how right he is.

Dean Heller has been such a disappointment to his base. For instance, he did not support President Trump; he supported the gang-of-eight amnesty bill; and he voted in favor of a procedural vote that gave Harry Reid the ability to strike Obamacare-defund language from a spending bill. Is he looking to get “hecked”? Being in the mushy middle did not work so well for Joe Heck.

One thing Sen. Heller better remember for the 2018 election: Mr. Heck did not lose because Republicans did not vote. He lost because thousands of Republicans voted for “None of These Candidates.”