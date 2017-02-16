LETTER: Maybe Mitch McConnell isn’t so dumb, after all

Re: Catherine Rampell’s commentary in the Sunday Review-Journal, “What Yiannopoulos and Warren have in common”:

Ms. Rampell tells us that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made a major mistake in enforcing Senate Rule 19, thereby silencing Sen. Elizabeth Warren on the floor. She further states that “Warren … could have hardly conceived of a better way to magnify her message or her own stature” and that McConnell’s statement on the Senate floor “seems perfectly scripted for a 2020 presidential campaign ad” for Warren.

Now, one thing we know about Mitch McConnell is that he is a slick politician who seldom makes mistakes, especially on the Senate floor. Could it be that he, and Republicans, are purposely trying to raise the stature of ultra-left Democrats such as Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders to assure another Republican victory in 2020?