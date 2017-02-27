LETTER: Nevada bill to help crime victims deserves support

A national movement is underway to modernize and improve measures aimed at keeping victims safe and informed, and Nevada is among the states leading the way.

During the 2015 Nevada legislative session, we proudly supported SJR 17, also known as Marsy’s Law, which would establish a specific set of rights in the Nevada Constitution for victims of crime. Because it is a constitutional amendment, Marsy’s Law must pass two consecutive legislative sessions and then be approved by voters.

Marsy’s Law is named after Marsalee “Marsy” Nicholas, who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. A week after she was murdered, her mother and brother, Henry T. Nicholas, walked into a grocery store after visiting Marsy’s grave and they were confronted by the accused murderer. The family had no idea he had been released on bail because no one notified them.

Marsy’s Law will guarantee victims a voice in the process, guarantee that victims will be informed of case actions and guarantee that there will be repercussions if a suspect threatens or harasses victims and their families. It is time for victims to have more consideration and a protected voice throughout the criminal justice process.

Ensuring victims receive co-equal rights to the accused is a nonpartisan issue. We encourage each of our legislative colleagues to join us in approving Marsy’s Law this legislative session so that in 2018, Nevada voters will have the opportunity to decide on whether to include provisions in our constitution that guarantee rights to victims of crime.