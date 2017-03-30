LETTER: Nevada Democrats still vowing to kill Education Savings Accounts

Education Savings Accounts appear to have hit a roadblock thanks to the Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford (Saturday Review-Journal). What about “but it’s for the children,” the famous Democratic battle cry? Apparently, what they really mean is that it’s for those who make their money off the children. Kids don’t vote, but union members do.

Sen. Ford is willing to continue to let our youth suffer in one of the worst educational systems in America because votes are more important to him than doing the right thing. And remember, before it was public money, it was private money.