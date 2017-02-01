LETTER: Nevada at risk of turning into another California

As I read the letters to the Review-Journal, more and more the focus is on taxes — property, sales, etc. If I can quote Ross Perot, that is called “the giant sucking sound.” It is the California Syndrome and it has found its way into Nevada politics.

As they did to California, they are going to do to Nevada.

The liberals take a piece at a time and do it over many years. You don’t feel it at first — but you will after it’s too late. They take your money and apply it to their politically correct agenda. They give it to causes whose supporters down the road will become part of their voting bloc. After years and years of doing this, those in the middle class find themselves paying the freight. Then it’s too late and you have another California Republic — and no say so, not even at the voting booth.

If you look at the state next to you, it used to be the state that drove the economy in this country. But now it is the melting pot of disaster — in debt and high taxes. It now has a high exit rate among higher-income residents.

Harry Reid turned this state blue in Clark Country in the past election. As a Nevadan, be careful what you vote for in the future.