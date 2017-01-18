LETTER: Populists who voted for Donald Trump made a big mistake

Populists who voted Donald Trump into the presidency are slitting their own throats. Not because they didn’t have legitimate reasons. They did — and still do. But because they placed the blame on the wrong entity, and then multiplied their error by hiring a loudmouth, divisive, liar president who is in cahoots with the people who handed them the blade.

When robots learned to manufacture products, greedy business executives simply gave the monotonous jobs to the robots, then sent the jobs only a human can do to countries whose workers are paid starvation wages. American workers lost their jobs. Foreign workers starved to death. And America is shorted funds needed to improve citizens’ lives. Everybody loses … except the billionaires.

Hardworking populists listen: Triple-billionaires do not care if you lose your jobs. Out-of-control capitalism cares even less. You are being used. You are suffering for their profit lust. Mr. Trump is billionaire. Get it?