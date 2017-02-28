LETTER: Time to impose term limits on members of Congress

After witnessing the shenanigans in Washington, D.C., for the better part of a half century, I am convinced we have to return to a citizen-run Congress. The only way to do it is impose term limits and make the career politicians go home. This would eliminate the power of the lobbyists and it would stop the constant bickering that results in nothing getting done.

Twelve years, that’s it. Two terms in the Senate, six terms in the House — or any combination as long as it does not amount to more than 12 years, period.

I do not want to hear that a lack of experience will doom the system. That is hogwash. Citizens who want to serve will do the right thing knowing they are there on only a temporary basis.