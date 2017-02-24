LETTER: Why has Clark County Commission failed to deal with North Las Vegas constable?

It’s amazing to me that, according to your Feb. 18 article, the North Las Vegas constable, Robert Eliason, continues to serve in office despite failing to meet the basic legal law enforcement standards demanded of his position. He’s been paid more than $200,000 despite being unqualified to hold that office.

It’s amazing that Clark County commissioners have not only failed to act, but they also don’t even know about it. To add insult to incompetence, commission Chairman Steve Sisolak when notified of the discrepancy said he assumed it had been taken care of because he’d heard nothing more about it. Ever heard of a “tickler file,” Mr. Sisolak?

First of all, this is not a slight issue, it’s a legal one — one that county and state officials should have been addressing long before now. There is nothing discretionary here. The law is the law.

For contrast, to qualify to cut hair, your barber/stylist must have approximately 1,500 hours of training and then be licensed. If it were discovered that a person working in that trade was either unlicensed or lacked the minimum hours, his business would be shut down, and he would be cited or even arrested.

All of these people need to be held accountable. It smells like a political fix is in.