LETTERS: Obamacare repeal must not occur without a GOP alternative

I hope Sen. Dean Heller joins other responsible Republican senators who caution that precipitous repeal of the Affordable Care Act without legislating an immediate replacement will have a devastating impact on our health-care system and thousands of Nevada citizens.

For Nevada, the nonpartisan Urban Institute projects that of 748,000 currently insured, 408,000 would lose their insurance by 2021 without comparable support. Senators and other affluent Americans will continue to be well insured. Those who will lose their protection will be primarily working families, those with high school degrees or less, young adults, many on Medicaid, and some enrolled in group insurance plans.

Repeal without replacement is a disastrous threat to millions. Promises are not policies.

Cutting funding for health care can have a devastating impact on citizens, providers, hospitals and state governments responsible for the uninsured. Let us proceed with caution and clearly defined policies.

Beneth B. Morrow

Las Vegas