The issue is spending, not revenue

On the surface there can be some understanding of the need for more revenue to support county services as the area grows (“Clark County makes pitch for more stable formula,” Monday Review-Journal). With a little bit of analysis however it appears there is more of a spending problem than a revenue problem.

A quick visit to www.transparentnevada.com reveals that in Clark County more than 600 employees received salary and benefits of more than $200,000 a year during 2015. I’m sure there were more in 2016. Additionally, the new county manager, Yolanda King, who is spearheading the issue, received $315,000 in pay and benefits while Don Burnette, her predecessor, received $436,000.

Prior to the recession government spending wasn’t on anyone’s radar because the revenue stream just kept growing and employees could be well compensated out of the spotlight. Together with the generous pensions paid through the PERS system, it is wasteful and ill-conceived spending that needs to be addressed before we push to milk more money from taxpayers.

It is time for people to become aware of what is really going on and demand a more efficient system.

Richard DePaso

Las Vegas

Economics lesson

Populists who voted Donald Trump into the presidency are slitting their own throats. Not because they didn’t have legitimate reasons. They did — and still do. But because they placed the blame on the wrong entity, and then multiplied their error by hiring a loudmouth, divisive, liar president who is in cahoots with the people who handed them the blade.

When robots learned to manufacture products, greedy business executives simply gave the monotonous jobs to the robots, then sent the jobs only a human can do to countries whose workers are paid starvation wages. American workers lost their jobs. Foreign workers starved to death. And America is shorted funds needed to improve citizens’ lives. Everybody loses … except the billionaires.

Hardworking populists listen: Triple-billionaires do not care if you lose your jobs. Out-of-control capitalism cares even less. You are being used. You are suffering for their profit lust. Mr. Trump is billionaire. Get it?

John Dombek

Santa Clara, Utah

Fan of Beers

I was saddened to read the characterization of City Councilman Bob Beers by Steve Seroka who may contest the City Council office so ably represented by Mr. Beers (“Air Force veteran to challenge Bob Beers for Las Vegas City Council seat,” Thursday Review-Journal).

My career provided my family and me the experience of living in 11 other states and 22 other homes before retiring in Nevada. In all of our prior communities, never have we had the representation of a councilman such as Bob Beers. He has been the most attentive, dedicated, effective, responsive and approachable of anyone in the various cities in which we made our home.

His newsletters, coffee klatches, beer summits, etc. have been without equal in keeping us informed and aware of the current events which occur within Summerlin. He is a shining example of what a councilman should be.

My advice to Col. Seroka is simple. Know the man before you criticize him. You would do well to be half the representative of the man you seek to replace.

Martin R. Shainen

Las Vegas

Bit silly

So, if McCarran is now a bad name in the history books, how soon can we expect to change the name of our international airport in Las Vegas?

And while we are at it, when can we remove the name from Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs back to Tule Springs State Park?

If we are going the politically correct route, let’s be fair about it with everything. Or is all of this just a little bit silly now?

Glynis Stirling

Las Vegas