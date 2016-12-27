There’s an easy way to avoid bank fees

In response to your Dec. 21 wire-service article, “Overdraft fees go from customer courtesy to bank bounty”: Another shocking revelation — banks make a lot of money on overdraft fees. This isn’t news, it’s history, dating back more than 30 years, to my memory.

At that time there were strong feelings that there was inadequate disclosure and sneaky bankers. The solution was for consumers to have more information, become informed and make good decisions in their self interest. Well, disclosures they got, along with “overdraft protection lines.” In later years, there was also a requirement that consumers either opt in or opt out of items being paid. Of course consumers know.

Yet Nick Bourke of the Pew Charitable Trusts is quoted in the article lamenting that banks make so much money. He opines that “fees should be upfront and transparent.” Where has he been? And then he adds that banks can boost fees by paying larger items first, draining funds and then collecting overdraft fees on many small items.

But large items tend to be rent checks, car payments or life-insurance premiums. If such checks are returned, it has major implications for the account holder.

I was involved with a bank that took a different tack. We phoned the customers, told them they had an overdraft and asked what they wanted done. We called it customer service and put the customer in charge of the decision. And that human involvement costs time and money.

But here’s the real issue when it comes to today’s electronic world. We all watch people pay with debit cards, write nothing down to keep track of their transactions and throw away the receipt. They don’t have a clue what they have remaining in their accounts. Then they yell to the heavens about the fees they were told about when they opened the account.Yep, we need government intervention.

How about doing something really old-fashioned and responsible to avoid the entire issue: Keep track of funds so you don’t spend more than you have.

Bill Martin

Henderson

More road woes

In response to your recent letters complaining about local drivers and driving conditions:

I am tired of seeing work zones set up with cones and traffic barriers and no work being done in the area for days — and sometimes even weeks.

Here’s a new rule: No cones or barriers until 48 hours prior to the work being started. Here’s another new rule: Within 24 to 48 hours after the work has been completed, all the cones and barriers must be removed or the contractor gets fined.

In addition, whoever ordered the work should do a drive through the area to ensure that all the signs and barriers have been removed.

Neil Schwartz

Las Vegas

Promising sign

I can’t say I was a huge Donald Trump supporter, but I am becoming one. Unlike Barack Obama’s sycophants, Mr. Trump’s Cabinet, like any successful business, is being filled with brilliant, strong, self-made people with differing opinions.

This good cop, bad cop strategy will allow Mr. Trump to hear opposing views from smart people who are not trying to impress him.

I personally can’t wait for Jan. 20.

Joe Stockman

Henderson