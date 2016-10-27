Ad accuses Cortez Masto of prosecuting man to boost Reid

Republican Rep. Joe Heck is launching a new ad accusing his opponent of prosecuting an innocent man to help Harry Reid’s career.

The commercial features a tearful Kate Krolicki, the 18-year-old daughter of former Lt. Gov. Brian Krolicki.

Democratic Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto was Nevada’s attorney general when her office indicted former state treasurer Krolicki on felony charges that he mismanaged funds in a college savings program. The case was later tossed.

Critics said the timing was suspicious because Krolicki had recently expressed interest in challenging Reid for Senate. He later dropped the idea.

Kate Krolicki was 10 at the time and said she feared her dad might miss her childhood if he went to prison.

Cortez Masto’s spokesman says she did her job but didn’t win every case.