AFL-CIO pushes forward with Nevada ground game

The AFL-CIO voter outreach ground game in Nevada plans to contact 100,000 households in the state during the next couple of weeks.

The umbrella group for labor unions is supporting Hillary Clinton in the presidential race and Democratic candidate Catherine Cortez Masto in the U.S. Senate race for the seat held by the retiring Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev.

The AFL-CIO has already knocked on more than 200,000 doors, which was its original goal. The group has more than 1,000 volunteers throughout Nevada.

The AFL-CIO also has sent more than 82,000 pieces of mail to union members in Nevada about the races. Thousands more are going to aid legislative candidates the AFL-CIO supports.

The overall effort, called the Nevada Labor 2016 campaign, includes phone banks and leaflets at workplaces.

“The GOTV (get out the vote) efforts of the Nevada labor movement in the home stretch will ensure working people have their voices heard on Election Day,” Nevada State AFL-CIO Executive Secretary-Treasurer Danny Thompson said in a statement.