Free speech advocates question UNLV’s use of public expression areas for debate

UNLV’s designated public expression area for tonight’s final presidential debate is part of a growing trend to make free speech zones “small and out of the way,” according to a local attorney.

“As a trend, we’ve gotten too carried away with pushing free speech into the corner,” said attorney Maggie McLetchie, who represents the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

McLetchie pointed to the Bureau of Land Management’s free speech zone during Cliven Bundy’s battle against the federal government earlier this year as an example of this trend.

“The BLM was really misguided about how they handled it,” she said. “If we keep relegating free speech to smaller spaces further away from the action, the less we as a society obviously honor free speech.”

It’s also a trend on college campuses, according to Joe Cohn, legislative and policy director for the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education.

A 2013 study by the nonprofit organization, whose mission is to defend and sustain individual rights at America’s colleges and universities, found that roughly one in six of America’s top colleges used free speech zones to quarantine free speech.

“UNLV, like too many colleges around the country, embraces the idea that people need to be protected from speech,” Review-Journal Managing Editor Glenn Cook said. “The university’s position should be precisely the opposite. It is expression itself that needs protection.”

Signs posted throughout UNLV’s campus on Tuesday direct people to a public expression area located at 4700 Paradise Road.

According to Google Maps, the zone is about a 12-minute walk from the Thomas & Mack Center, where the debate is being held.

“It’s 10 football fields away,” Cohn said. “Part of the idea of protesting is the idea to reach the targeted audience. It’s hard to reach people in and out of the debate when you’re that far away.”

Vince Alberta, the senior associate vice president of brand marketing at UNLV, told the Review-Journal on Tuesday that the expression area is the “most direct line of sight” to the Thomas & Mack Center.

Cohn argues that having a “clear line of sight” is irrelevant. He compared it to the possibility of having a clear line of sight to the Strip from several points across the Las Vegas Valley.

“That’s not the test,” Cohn said. “It doesn’t mean you’re adequately close enough.”

Alberta also said the expression zone is the “closest available area to working media.”

“It’s great for people protesting, that they can be right there for the media, but it doesn’t sound like it will be large enough to accommodate everyone — especially both sides,” McLetchie said.

The attorney added that in light of how strongly people on both sides of the election feel, it’s “especially important” that their First Amendment rights are protected.

Cohn said he hopes the university sees the expression zone as a “bad idea” and abandons it prior to the debate. If not, he hopes the Legislature makes abolishing free speech zones a priority in the next session.

“Using a presidential debate, which is emblematic of the free exchange of ideas, to stifle citizens’ speech on a public university is in many ways the ultimate irony,” Cohn said.

