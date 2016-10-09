Hillary Clinton supporters in Las Vegas criticize Trump, organize voters

In the aftermath of leaked controversial comments by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, supporters of his rival, Hillary Clinton, stumped for her Saturday in Las Vegas.

Six Hillary for America events were scheduled Saturday valleywide, featuring appearances by actresses America Ferrera, Angelica Maria and Constance Wu, comedian Margaret Cho and actor Jason George. The events came one day before the second presidential debate, a town hall-style gathering Sunday at Washington University in St. Louis.

Saturday’s final local Clinton event, a Zumba-and-voter registration session dubbed “Vote to the Beat,” took place at the North Las Vegas Silver Mesa Recreation Center, 4025 Allen Lane.

Hillary for Nevada Press Secretary Ivana Brancaccio said about 75 people attended the event. Wu, who stars in ABC’s sitcom “Fresh Off the Boat,” stopped by to speak to Clinton supporters.

“I’m here because Nevada is such an important state in this election,” said, Wu, 34, the daughter of Taiwanese immigrants.

She said it was important for her to interact with voters in “one of the most diverse states.”

Wu, who posed for a “video selfie” and spoke with crowd members, said, “The office of the president is a very serious office that needs somebody who takes that job seriously, somebody who really represents the type of role model we want our sons and daughters to model themselves after.

“I think that’s why it’s so important we have somebody who not only respects women but advocates for women.”

Saturday’s Clinton events followed The Washington Post’s release of a 1995 video of Trump making crude comments about women. In the video, Trump describes attempts to have sex with a married woman and claims women let him kiss and grope them because he is famous.

“After the really nasty comments, of course, we need to get out in the streets and try to bring more women, get more people, involved,” said Flor Cardona, who helped stage the event and spoke with voters between dances.

“We want to put together and mobilize our voice,” said Cardona, an academic counselor. “All votes in this election are important.”

Nancy Frago, a licensed Zumba instructor and an event co-arranger, said, “We wanted to use our passion for Zumba to organize and mobilize the community to register to vote and turn Nevada blue up and down the ticket.

“Given the recent comments from Donald Trump, it makes it that much more important for us, the younger generation, and my children, and the future, to make sure we take our country in the right direction,” Frago, 41, said.

