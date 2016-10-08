Hillary Clinton to visit Las Vegas on Wednesday, campaign says

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will visit Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The campaign said it will release the visit’s time and locale in the coming days.

In a statement, the Clinton campaign said the former U.S. senator and secretary of state will discuss stakes of this election for Nevadans and her vision for the economy. She will remind attendees that early voting in Nevada starts Oct. 22 and ends Nov. 4, the campaign said.

Clinton will be in Las Vegas on Oct. 19 to debate her opponent, Republican Donald Trump, at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. It will be the third and final debate before Election Day, Nov. 8.

Clinton was in Las Vegas Aug. 4 and spoke at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union hall. She was supposed to visit Las Vegas on Sept. 12, but sent her husband, former President Bill Clinton instead while she recovered from pneumonia.