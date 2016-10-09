Posted Updated 

Jennifer Garner to campaign for Clinton in Reno on Monday; Hillary visits Las Vegas on Wednesday

Hillary Clinton waves at a campaign rally at the Zembo Shrine in Harrisburg, Pa. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. (Sean Simmers/PennLive.com via AP)

By MATTHEW CROWLEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Actress Jennifer Garner will campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Reno on Monday.

A statement issued Sunday by Clinton’s campaign said Garner will visit the Joe Crowley Student Union at the University of Nevada, Reno at 2 p.m. and the Washoe County Democratic Party Office at 3 p.m.

Clinton’s campaign said Saturday that Clinton, the former secretary of state and U.S. senator, will visit Las Vegas on Wednesday. But on Sunday, the campaign’s website listed no details about where or when.

