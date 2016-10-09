Jennifer Garner to campaign for Clinton in Reno on Monday; Hillary visits Las Vegas on Wednesday

Actress Jennifer Garner will campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Reno on Monday.

A statement issued Sunday by Clinton’s campaign said Garner will visit the Joe Crowley Student Union at the University of Nevada, Reno at 2 p.m. and the Washoe County Democratic Party Office at 3 p.m.

Clinton’s campaign said Saturday that Clinton, the former secretary of state and U.S. senator, will visit Las Vegas on Wednesday. But on Sunday, the campaign’s website listed no details about where or when.

