Nevada, Clark County Democrats keep up the pace in early voting

Of the nearly 32,000 people who cast their ballots in person in Clark County Thursday, roughly 15,000 were Democrats and about 10,000 were Republicans, according to the Nevada secretary of state’s office.

Democrats who jumped out to an early lead in total voter count over GOP voters statewide and in Clark County added to that lead Wednesday.

With mail-in and absentee included, about 25,500 more Democrats than Republicans have cast a ballot through the first five days of early voting this election cycle. From a percentage standpoint, that gives Democrats a 46-35 percent margin.

As it has historically, that margin between the parties is slightly larger in Clark County. Fifty-five percent of the 191,000 votes cast in the county have come from Democrats, while 35 percent have come from registered Republicans.

About 19 percent of Clark County’s active registered voters have cast their ballots this year in-person or via mail-in ballots. Early voting ends on Nov. 4.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @coltonlochhead on Twitter.