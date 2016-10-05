Nevada Poll: Voters strongly support Questions 3 and 4

Likely voters in Nevada overwhelmingly support a state constitutional amendment that would open the electricity market to competition, according to a poll commissioned by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Sixty-eight percent of voters polled support Question 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot. Supporters argue the state needs an open electricity market that allows Nevada residents to pick the power provider they desire, including companies that rely on renewable energy sources. Only 14 percent were opposed and 18 percent didn’t know or didn’t answer.

Voters also widely support an amendment to the state constitution that would require the Legislature to put in place a tax exemption for medical equipment, the the poll found. Sixty percent of likely voters support Question 4, with 21 percent opposed. Nineteen percent didn’t know or didn’t answer.

Bendixen & Amandi International conducted the poll of 800 likely voters between Sept. 27 and Sept. 29 in English and Spanish. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Bendixen & Amandi International, based in Miami, has done projects for clients including The Washington Post, Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign and Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns.

