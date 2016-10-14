Nevada’s 2 US Senate candidates debate tonight on TV

The two leading candidates running for Nevada’s open U.S. Senate seat will face off in a televised debate tonight.

The hourlong event, which starts at 7 p.m., will feature U.S. Rep. Joe Heck, R-Nev., and Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, a former Nevada attorney general. Heck and Cortez Masto are vying for the seat of retiring U.S. Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev.

The race has drawn national attention because it represents a potential pickup opportunity for Republicans and the outcome could determine which party has control of the Senate

The debate will be televised live across Nevada and broadcast on KLAS-TV, Channel 8, the Las Vegas CBS affiliate, and on KTVN-TV, the Reno CBS affiliate in Reno.

It will be aired live on C-SPAN.

KINC-TV in Las Vegas and KREN-TV in Reno, both Univision/Entravision affiliates, will air the debate at 5 p.m. Sunday. They’re airing it later because the event will be translated into Spanish.

The debate will be streamed live on lasvegasnow.com, ktvn.com and noticiasnevada.com.

The debate is not open to the public.

The moderators will be KLAS-TV anchor Denise Valdez, KLAS-TV Politics Now host and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Steve Sebelius, and KINC-TV anchor Tsi-Tsi-Ki Félix.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2904. Find @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.