Rep. Mark Amodei named Nevada chairman of Trump campaign

Donald Trump’s campaign has tapped U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., to be the campaign’s Nevada state chairman.

The Republican presidential nominee’s campaign announced on Wednesday the appointment of Amodei, who represents the 2nd Congressional District in Northern Nevada.

In a statement, Trump, who faces Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, said Amodei has “resisted the pull of special interests in Washington to fight for change and for the people of Nevada” and will help the campaign’s momentum keep going.

Amodei said President Barack Obama’s policies have damaged areas such as health care, national security and foreign relations.

“Quite frankly, given a choice between continuing these policies on for the next four years, or trying something else — I pick change,” he said.

Amodei was elected to his seat in 2011 in a special election and re-elected to subsequent terms in 2012 and 2014. He faces Democratic challenger Chip Evans in the Nov. 8 election.

