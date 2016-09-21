Posted 

Rep. Mark Amodei named Nevada chairman of Trump campaign

U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., addresses the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce's "Eggs & Issues" breakfast at the Four Seasons Hotel on Monday, Dec. 16, 2013. Amodei spoke about a broad range of issues. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rep. Mark Amodei, Republican candidate for the District 2 seat of Nevada for U.S. House of Representatives, speaks during the annual Nevada Subcontractors Association meeting at the Eastside Cannery hotel-casino on Tuesday, August 2, 2011, in Las Vegas. John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump celebrates with running mate Mike Pence at the conclusion of the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on Thursday, July 21, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump arrives on stage during the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on Wednesday, July 20, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

By BEN BOTKIN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Donald Trump’s campaign has tapped U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., to be the campaign’s Nevada state chairman.

The Republican presidential nominee’s campaign announced on Wednesday the appointment of Amodei, who represents the 2nd Congressional District in Northern Nevada.

In a statement, Trump, who faces Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, said Amodei has “resisted the pull of special interests in Washington to fight for change and for the people of Nevada” and will help the campaign’s momentum keep going.

Amodei said President Barack Obama’s policies have damaged areas such as health care, national security and foreign relations.

“Quite frankly, given a choice between continuing these policies on for the next four years, or trying something else — I pick change,” he said.

Amodei was elected to his seat in 2011 in a special election and re-elected to subsequent terms in 2012 and 2014. He faces Democratic challenger Chip Evans in the Nov. 8 election.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2904. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.

 

