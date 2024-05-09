74°F
Judge denies injunction against Fontainebleau over poaching

The Strip in Las Vegas, including including the Palazzo, Wynn Las Vegas, Fontainebleau and the ...
The Strip in Las Vegas, including including the Palazzo, Wynn Las Vegas, Fontainebleau and the High Roller as seen from the roof of Planet Hollywood Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2024 - 11:56 am
 
Updated May 9, 2024 - 12:03 pm

Wynn Las Vegas was denied a temporary injunction against Strip rival Fontainebleau over allegations the newly opened resort is poaching executive employees under contract from the resort.

Clark County District Judge Mark Denton made the ruling during a Thursday morning hearing.

Denton said the request was overly broad and not appropriate for an injunction.

In court filings, Wynn attorneys have argued that Fontainebleau has convinced Wynn executives to violate the non-compete clauses in their employment contracts. In its opposition, Fontainebleau argued that the court doesn’t have the authority to issue a blanket injunction preventing employees from taking a better job at higher pay with a competing company.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

