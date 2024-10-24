North Strip casino to replace poker room with slots

The 7-table room at Sahara will close in mid-November and be replaced on the casino floor with more slots.

A north Strip resort-casino will close its poker room in November, replacing its footprint on the casino floor with more slots.

Sahara resort-casino’s general manager Paul Hobson said the property will close its 7-table poker room on Nov. 16. In a Thursday statement, Hobson said the poker tables will be replaced with a new concept area for slot machines.

“When it debuts in mid-December, the enhanced offerings will include dedicated slot banks where players can be some of the first in Las Vegas to play the newest test games from top gaming content providers,” Hobson said in the statement. “More details about this latest SAHARA innovation will be announced soon.”

Poker rooms in Las Vegas have drastically decreased since the COVID-19 pandemic. Considered loss leaders for some casinos, many small and mid-sized poker rooms shuttered as a cost-saving measure. Sahara currently runs four poker tournaments daily.

Another major poker room on the Strip closed in recent weeks, at least temporarily. Caesars Entertainment said the Caesars Palace poker room was closed in August to make space for slot machines while the high-limit slot area is renovated. Officials have not set a reopening date.

