Poker

Poker room on Las Vegas Strip is on hiatus

This poker room on the Las Vegas Strip is on hiatus
The Poker Room at Caesars Palace casino-hotel is curtained off from the public on Monday, Augus ...
The Poker Room at Caesars Palace casino-hotel is curtained off from the public on Monday, August 5, 2024 in Las Vegas. (David Danzis/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Poker dealer Cassandra Williams wipes down her station as part of reopening procedures at Caesa ...
Poker dealer Cassandra Williams wipes down her station as part of reopening procedures at Caesars Palace on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2024 - 11:28 am
 
Updated August 6, 2024 - 4:55 pm

The poker room at Caesars Palace is temporarily closed to make space for slot machines while the high-limit slot area is being renovated, the company announced over the weekend.

Caesars Entertainment, the hotel-casino’s parent company, did not say how long the poker room will be closed. Poker operations at the casino will “reopen and resume” at a later date, a spokesperson said.

The planned temporary closure of the poker room is not related to Caesars Entertainment’s recently announced sale of the World Series of Poker brand, according to a source familiar with both decisions. The company sold the WSOP naming rights for $500 million but will continue hosting live events at its Las Vegas casinos for the next 20 years.

The company did not offer details about the high-limit slot room renovations.

Reno-based Caesars Entertainment operates eight hotel-casinos and a non-gaming hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. Presently, Horseshoe Las Vegas is the only Caesars-operated Strip property with a poker room.

With the temporary closure at Caesars Palace, there are nine active poker rooms on the Strip.

The Venetian opened a 14,000-square-foot poker room last week. According to the hotel-casino, it is the largest poker room on the Strip.

David Danzis can be contacted at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com. Follow David on X at AC_Danzis.

