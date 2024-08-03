Venetian ups ante with new poker room, largest on Strip

Bettors get reminder on rules with refunds on 1st NFL game of season

The largest poker room on the Las Vegas Strip opened this week at the Venetian hotel-casino.

The Venetian on Thursday unveiled a 14,000-square-foot space aptly named The Poker Room that features 50 live dealer tables, each of which has USB and USB-C charging ports. The room also includes a self-service beverage station, its own designated restrooms and kiosks for the casino’s loyalty card program and sports betting.

The Venetian’s new poker room is located on the second floor of the Grand Canal Shoppes.

Tommy LaRosa, director of poker operations at The Venetian, said every aspect of the casino’s newest addition was designed with the player in mind.

“We want to create a destination that every poker player must play at and everybody in Las Vegas is going to want to play on a daily basis,” he said Thursday.

The ribbon cutting on Thursday featured celebrities and Venetian executives taking part in a ceremonial first hand of poker. Grammy-award-winning rapper Nelly and magician Shin Lim — whose Las Vegas residency will open at The Palazzo Theatre in October — played alongside Patrick Nichols, Venetian’s president and CEO, and Rob Brimmer, the resort’s chief financial officer.

Scott Blumstein, the 2017 World Series of Poker main event winner, was joined by fellow poker pros Matt Berkey, Farah Galfond, Joey Ingram and Jamie Kerstetter at the inaugural table.

Guests and invited Venetian Rewards members were treated to hors d’oeuvre and champagne while a DJ provided live entertainment. Attendees were encouraged to sign commemorative playing cards to commemorate the occasion.

“This is a culmination 19 years worth of work,” LaRosa said. “I’m excited. I’m honored. I’m very appreciative of the leadership and the support that they’re giving us in poker. The things that they’ve invested in this room and the amenities that they put in for our players are second to none.”

The Poker Room will host cash games and the DeepStack poker tournament series. The 2024 Deepstack Championship Poker Series concluded on July 31.

According to a news release, The Poker Room at The Venetian will be adding a streaming room this year. This feature will allow players to coordinate a vlogging session, and it provides the resort the ability to stream tournament final tables and cash games.

David Danzis can be contacted at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on X at AC_Danzis.