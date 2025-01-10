Las Vegas’ ‘most expensive listing’ dethroned after no interest from buyers

What was once one of the most expensive listings in the Las Vegas at $25 million for a Las Vegas-based poker player and “Instagram King,” has now been lowered by $5 million.

Dan Bilzerian at Entertainment Weekly's Annual Comic-Con Closing Night Celebration at the Hard Rock Hotel on Saturday, July 26, 2014, in San Diego. (John Shearer/Invision for Entertainment Weekly/AP)

Dan Bilzerian’s Las Vegas house is now on the market for $19.9 million. (Frank Napoli)

A Las Vegas-based poker player and “Instagram King” has lowered the listing price of his valley home by $5 million.

Dan Bilzerian has lowered the price of his “adult playground” mansion from $25 million to $19.9 million, the listing shows. The mansion was the most expensive listing in the Las Vegas Valley until October when it was dethroned by a $28.75 million 15,000 square-foot Blue Heron home in MacDonald Highlands.

Located in Spring Valley and built in 2006, Bilzerian bought the home in 2018 for $8.5 million and did a number of renovations. The home boasts over 38,289 square feet on a 5-acre lot.

Inside is a full-sized basketball court that works as a roller hockey rink, along with an outdoor pool with a rock climbing wall and slide. There is also a full poker room, indoor trampoline and rock climbing wall, batting cage, Jujutsu room, foam pit, golf simulator, pizza ovens, cinema and a 16-car garage.

Bilzerian is attempting to sell his home while he also is facing legal challenges.

In October, criminal charges were announced against Bilzerian and his father Paul Bilzerian, former Wall Street investor, alleging Paul Bilzerian “funneled” money to his son’s business while owing judgments that now surpass $180 million.

“This indictment alleges a long-running pattern of criminal behavior to avoid a regulator’s judgment, mislead investors, and cheat the IRS,” Martin Estrada, U.S. attorney in Los Angeles, said in a news release at the time.

A federal grand jury returned a nine-count indictment against Bilzerian-founded company Ignite International Brands Ltd., Paul Bilzerian and Ignite executive Scott Rohleder on charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States and wire fraud.

In November, Bilzerian sued his father, alleging he pushed him out of his own company Ignite, where he was majority shareholder, though he was its “nominal CEO” and not directly involved in its operations, according to the complaint.

