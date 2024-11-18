$28M mansion leads Las Vegas Valley’s most expensive home listings — PHOTOS
The top listings in the Valley this month range from ultra-modern to European. They all boast amazing views.
This month’s top listings showcase European influences, courtyards and lots of pocket doors.
October’s top 10 most expensive listings range from a whopping $28.75 million to $9.17 million, according to Las Vegas Realtors, in Las Vegas’ premier communities. Some listings are the ever-popular, ultra-modern compounds, although some had more European influences, but all have great views.
685 Dragon Peak Drive.: $28.75 million
With four pools and a great room surrounded by water, owners can drown in luxury in this MacDonald Highlands home. Designed by Blue Heron Homes, this home sits on 1.26 acres with 15,000 square feet of living space. The design mixes ultra modern with natural elements, with skylights, desert landscaping, water and fire features. Never leave the property with four beds, nine baths, a seven-car garage, a 13.5 foot media wall, casita, wine cellar and, of course, views of the Strip.
4915 Summit Overlook Drive: $17.9 million
Located in the private community Summit Club in Summerlin, this modern, yet approachable home is 7,055 square feet. The home has five beds, seven baths, a casita and two primary suites. The first and second floors have an outdoor terrace area that overlooks the pool, with southern mountain views.
19 Flying Cloud Lane: $14.99 million
Another ultra-modern home is on the list, located in the premier Azure community in The Ridges in Summerlin. Located on almost an acre with 12,445 square feet of living space, the home has five beds and eight baths. Luxury amenities include a game room that converts to a theater, chef’s kitchen, pocket doors, wine cellar and a large bar. The home has an indoor-outdoor design, with pocket doors that lead to the outside deck with mountain views — cabana included.
27 Eagles Landing Lane: $13.27 million
This Mediterranean inspired estate is located in the exclusive Southern Highlands community, situated on the 11th hole of the golf course. Sprawling 13,489 square feet and located on almost an acre, the home has six beds, eight baths and a 10-car garage. Inside, the home has Turkish marble floors, a wine cellar, elevator and a chef’s kitchen. The architecture includes lots of rod iron swirls and beige colored pillars. Outside residents will have an outdoor kitchen, waterfall spa and a resort-style pool.
9409 Kings Gate Court: $12.5 million
Step into European luxury with this 17,643-square-foot, old world masterpiece. Located in Queensridge on 1½ acres, this home has seven beds, nine baths and a seven-car garage. The home has its own private gate that opens to the main courtyard with lush gardens. Oozing with grandeur, the home has 30-foot ceilings, maid’s quarters, a casita, an elevator and a library with wood paneling.
2 Wood Creek Court: $12.5 million
Located along the Southern Highlands Golf Course, this 12,707 square feet compound is luxury to its core. With designs from Swarovski, Baccarat, Steinway and Versace finishing the home, the architecture is opulent and grand. The home has five beds and eight baths with dark wood and stone counters and cabinets. Other luxurious amenities include a resort-style backyard, wine room and a theater room, complete with red velvet.
3750 Las Vegas Blvd., Unit 4303: $10.5 million
Experience peak luxury in Las Vegas with this resort condominium at the Waldorf Astoria. Located on the 43rd floor, the condo has 3,980 square feet of living space, with three beds and four baths. Residents will wake up every morning to an unparalleled view of the Strip. The home has a chef’s kitchen with SubZero appliances and a 500-bottle wine room with imported Italian wood floors.
2323 Pinto Lane: $10 million
Own a piece of Las Vegas history with this home owned by former valley real estate developer Irwin Molasky and designer Cheryl Irwin. Located on the iconic Pinto Lane, this mansion is 8,763 square feet, with six beds and seven baths. The design blends luxury with eclectic flairs, with pocket doors, an elevator, a vintage wine room and horse stalls. With privacy as a top priority, the home has security gates and a system, as well as a safe room.
25 Painted Feather Way: $9.17 million
The Ridges is no stranger to this list, with this 8,905 square-foot, one story, custom made home in the community. This home blends modern elements with desert stone and pebbled walkways, with five beds and eight baths. The backyard shines with an infinity pool with a waterfall and a barbecue area with golf course views. Indoors, high ceilings and natural light complete the home with a chef’s kitchen with Wolf ovens and a coffee bar.
