World Series of Poker announces dates for 2025 event on the Strip

The 56th annual World Series of Poker will begin in May at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas, officials announced Wednesday.

Jordan Griff, left, and Jonathan Tamayo, right, compete in the final table of the World Series of Poker Main Event at Horseshoe, Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The World Series of Poker main event is underway at Paris Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People arrive at Horseshoe hotel-casino during the first day of the World Series of Poker Main Event, on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The World Series of Poker announced Wednesday the start date for the 56th annual series.

The event runs May 27 to July 16 and takes place at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas on the Strip for the fourth consecutive year.

The $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship, better known as the “Main Event,” opens July 2 with the final table set for July 15 and 16 at the Horseshoe Events Center.

Jonathan Tamayo, a professional poker player from Humble, Texas, topped a record field to win the 2024 Main Event and $10 million first prize.

“Each year allows us to refine further and improve the WSOP offering, and 2025 will be no exception,” WSOP CEO Ty Stewart said in a statement. “Expect the biggest poker events on the planet, the best action and the most intense competition as we once again welcome tens of thousands of poker enthusiasts eager to experience the magic of the WSOP.”

The full event schedule for 2025 will be announced early next year and is expected to include popular tournaments such as the Mystery Millions, the Millionaire Maker and the Senior’s Championship along with new tournament formats.

“As the calendar flips to 2025, we’re looking forward to inviting the global poker community back to the iconic Las Vegas Strip for the 56th annual World Series of Poker,” said Jack Effel, senior vice president of poker operations at Caesars Entertainment, in a statement. “Building on last year’s triumphs and familiar faces winning WSOP bracelets, we are excited to see who will expand their legacy or become a new legend by passing poker’s ultimate test in the game’s most iconic arena.”

