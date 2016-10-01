RJ’s Nevada Poll shows Clinton and Trump are in statistical tie

Nevada remains a battleground state in the presidential election, according to a new poll commissioned by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The first Nevada Poll of 2016 shows Silver State voters are closely divided three weeks before the start of early voting and less than six weeks from Election Day.

Forty-five percent of likely Nevada voters support Democrat Hillary Clinton and 44 percent support Republican Donald Trump, the poll released Saturday shows. Five percent support Libertarian Gary Johnson, 5 percent are undecided and 1 percent said they would support a different choice.

The poll, conducted by Bendixen & Amandi International, has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points. Because Clinton’s 1-point lead is within the margin of error, Clinton and Trump effectively are in a statistical tie in Nevada, putting the state’s six electoral votes in play.

The poll surveyed 800 likely voters in Nevada in interviews conducted between Sep. 27 and Sept. 29 — immediately after the first televised presidential debate — in English and Spanish.

Both candidates have been familiar to Americans for decades.

Clinton came onto the national stage in 1992, when her husband, Bill Clinton, was elected president. After eight years as first lady, she went on to represent New York in the U.S. Senate and serve as secretary of state in the Obama administration.

On the Republican side is Trump, a real estate mogul, billionaire and reality TV star. Trump casts himself as an anti-establishment candidate who is qualified for the presidency based on his business experience.

