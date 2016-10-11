Rubio still backing Trump despite GOP candidate’s ‘offensive rhetoric and behavior’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republican Sen. Marco Rubio says he’s still backing presidential nominee Donald Trump even though he finds him offensive.

Rubio’s campaign issued a statement Tuesday, four days after the release of a video in which Trump is heard making lewd, sexually charged comments about women.

Rubio says he has consistently rejected Trump’s “offensive rhetoric and behavior,” and disagrees with him on many policy issues, but he disagrees with Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton “on virtually everything.”

Campaign spokeswoman Olivia Perez-Cubas said Rubio will not appear at any Trump campaign events.

Rubio, seeking a second term, faces Democratic U.S. Rep. Patrick Murphy. Murphy has criticized Rubio for staying silent on Trump since the video’s release.

Rubio will appear at a state GOP event Saturday, where vice presidential nominee Mike Pence is also speaking.