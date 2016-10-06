Tim Kaine brings Democrats’ presidential campaign to Las Vegas tonight

Democratic vice presidential nominee U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine will return to Las Vegas tonight for a rally and to push voter registration.

The Nevada Democratic Party will host the rally at 6:30 p.m. at the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Training Center, 6801 Placid St., in Las Vegas. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for the event.

Kaine is expected to highlight presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s economic strategy.

Tonight’s rally comes on the heels of the only vice presidential debate of this election cycle, where Kaine faced off against Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump’s running mate.

Kaine will urge Nevadans to register to vote before the Oct. 8 deadline, and to check their registration status.

Tonight’s rally is Kaine’s third visit to Nevada as a vice presidential candidate, according to the Clinton campaign.

The Review-Journal will be live-streaming the event via Facebook Live.

Reporters Jamie Munks and Michael Scott Davidson and videographer Elaine Wilson will be live-tweeting before and during the event. Follow them @JamieMunksRJ, @DavidsonLVRJ and @WilsonElaineM

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Find @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.