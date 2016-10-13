Vice President Joe Biden campaigns in Las Vegas for Hillary Clinton

Vice President Joe Biden is campaigning in Las Vegas today for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Catherine Cortez Masto, who is aiming to replace U.S. Sen. Harry Reid.

Biden arrived at a campaign field office in the Las Vegas Valley around 10:45 a.m. to a standing ovation and raucous applause from a crowd of more than 100 people.

As Biden was introduced by a first-time voter, he hugged a supporter seated in the front row.

“She asked for the hug,” Biden quipped.

Biden emphasized that the variety of cultures and backgrounds are why the United States is “so unique.”

“The people who come here are the people who have courage. They’re optimists. They believe,” Biden said.

He said President Barack Obama has taken the United States “from crisis to recovery” and said Clinton is “going to write the next chapter.”

“What bothers me is the pundits are saying she’s winning because the other guy is so bad,” Biden said of Clinton and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. “That’s not good enough.”

The room was covered in Hillary Clinton campaign signs.

Biden said there’s a double standard for Clinton, and when she shows emotion she’s accused of “playing the woman card.”

“She had been so maligned about who she is for so long,” he said.

Biden called Trump’s recent comments about women “the textbook definition of sexual assault.”

Biden spoke for about 25 minutes. He was scheduled to speak at a rally at 12:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

