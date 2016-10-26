VP nominee Mike Pence calls on Reno voters to ‘come home’ to GOP

RENO — Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence made a return trip to Reno on Wednesday, urging the party faithful to go vote and tell their friends and neighbors to “come home” to the GOP and elect Donald Trump.

With 13 days left before Election Day, Pence told a crowd of around 400 that the presidential contest “isn’t a choice between left or right, Republican or Democrat,” but rather between “up or down.”

It was the Indiana governor’s second campaign trip to the Biggest Little City in a week, a trip that underscored Nevada — and Washoe County in particular — as important battleground arenas.

Recent polls show Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton pulling away from Trump in Nevada as the election nears. But the GOP in Washoe County leads Democrats in active voter registrations by about 3,700, making it key territory for Republicans.

Pence also urged voters to support Republican Rep. Joe Heck in his tight race for the U.S. Senate against Democratic nominee Catherine Cortez Masto.

And he asked rally goers to reach out to fellow Republicans and tell them “it’s time to come home” and be part of a movement to retain the GOP majority in the U.S. Senate and block Clinton from winning the White House.

