Henderson City Council OKs contract extension for 3 units represented by Teamsters

A two-year contract extension for three bargaining units represented by Teamsters Local 14 that will cost Henderson $3.8 million through 2018 was approved Tuesday by the Henderson City Council.

Blue-collar workers such as building inspectors, crime scene analysts, custodians and equipment operators; clerical and technical employees; and supervisors will receive a 2.25 percent base wage increase in 2017, at a cost of $1.8 million to the city, and a 2.5 percent base wage increase in 2018, at a cost of $2 million to the city.

The new contract runs through June 30, 2018, and covers 721 full-time employees and 100 part-time employees.

The contract includes retroactive base wage step increases that were frozen when the previous contract expired June 30. The total amount to be awarded is still being calculated, spokesman David Cherry said.

The contract also includes a $35 monthly medical contribution increase to $923 per month for all eligible employees in both years of the contract to be paid by the city. The prior contribution was $888 per month. Henderson employees covered under this contract receive their medical coverage through the Security Fund of Southern Nevada, a health care trust.

While no union officials spoke at the meeting, Mayor Andy Hafen thanked the Teamsters Local 14 for their cooperation.

“I know it’s been really difficult since 2007 and 2008,” Hafen said.

Cherry said the city and the union met six times before reaching a deal.

The expenses for calendar year 2015 including salary, state retirement program and overtime for employees represented by the Teamsters were $60.6 million. The city still faces a $15 million annual infrastructure deficit.

The contract approvals come nearly two months after the City Council approved a three-year contract extension for police officers. Cherry said the city does not have any contracts that are open for negotiations.

Also Tuesday, a public hearing to consider a zone change to allow for a 77-unit affordable housing development east of the intersection of Arroyo Grande Boulevard and American Pacific Drive was continued for two weeks.

Cherry said the hearing was continued to grant the applicant, Nevada Housing and Neighborhood Development, or HAND, more time for community outreach.

The city received several messages through the Contact Henderson feature on its website from people opposed to the project. Several people cited increased traffic and school overcrowding as concerns.

