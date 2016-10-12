Joe Biden coming to Las Vegas to support Hillary Clinton, Cortez Masto

Vice President Joe Biden will stump Thursday in Las Vegas for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former Nevada Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto, who is aiming to replace U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev.

The event will be held at the Culinary Local 226 Hall, 1630 S. Commerce St.

Doors open at 10:45 a.m.; the event is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m.

Those who want to attend the event are asked to RSVP at https://www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/QZQAKFVASCEJPIAT/.

Clinton campaigned for herself and Cortez Masto on Wednesday at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. Cortez Masto is running against Rep. Joe Heck to replace the retiring Reid.

Biden is expected to discuss the economy and the high stakes for the election, as well as remind people they can register to vote online or in person.

The third and final presidential debate will be held Wednesday evening at UNLV.