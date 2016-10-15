Mormon leaders oppose marijuana measure in Nevada

SALT LAKE CITY — Mormon leaders are urging members to vote against ballot measures that would legalize marijuana in Arizona, California and Nevada and a Colorado proposal to make assisted suicide legal.

Church President Thomas S. Monson and his two counselors signed the two letters that were sent this week to members in those four states.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints tries to maintain political neutrality by refraining from backing one party or endorsing candidates, but leaders sometimes weigh in on what they consider crucial moral issues.

They say marijuana in homes is a risk for children and that it can cause brain development problems for youth.

Their opposition to assisted suicide is rooted in the faith’s belief in the sanctity of life. The letter says legalizing the practice “cheapens human life and dignity.”