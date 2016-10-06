Trump lectures Reno crowd on incorrect pronunciation of ‘Nevada’ — VIDEO

New York native Donald Trump’s latest campaign swing through Nevada included a lecture to supporters at a rally in Reno about the correct way to pronounce the name of their state. He insists it’s “Neh-VAH-da.”

The Republican presidential candidate performed an exaggerated form of his preferred pronunciation from the stage at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center Wednesday afternoon.

He declared that “nobody says it the other way.”

The confused silence from the crowd mixed with a few shouts of disagreement indicated that quite a few Nevadans pronounce their home state “Neh-VAD-uh.” And in his opening remarks, Trump actually did pronounce it “Neh-VAD-uh.”

U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nevada, weighed in on Trump’s pronunciation Wednesday night.

“If Donald Trump wants to come down from the penthouse his daddy bought him to lecture us on how to say Nevada, he could at least pronounce it correctly,” Reid said in a statement. “Instead, Trump told us we pronounce the name of our state wrong minutes before he refused to take a position on Yucca Mountain. I have news for Donald: it’s pronounced Nev-AD-a and Yucca Mountain is dead.”